“I am the one who is not popular” - Superlek focusing on himself in massive world title fight against Rodtang

‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 is focused on nothing more than walking away with another 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold when he returns to the Circle on September 22.

The ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion heads back to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a long-awaited showdown with the man many consider to be the most dangerous man in all of Muay Thai in Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

After years of waiting, the two icons will clash in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

With the biggest fight of their respective careers just a few days away, Superlek is focused only on himself as he aims to do what no man has done before him and dethrone ‘The Iron Man’ inside the Circle.

He took to Instagram to say:

“I am the one who is not popular like others. Tired together. Go together. SPL ⚡️🤫🍃☝️”

Fight fans on Instagram showed an immense amount of respect for Superlek’s focus and dedication ahead of his scrap with Rodtang.

“The thing I love about this dude is he's not busy preoccupied with flexing anything egotistical on social media, you see this dude fckin working hard af outside the ring, incredible discipline and intensity which goes on to exemplify why he's a dominant force in the ring. Guy deserves all the respect and success coming his way,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Another showed some love to ‘The Kicking Machine’ by saying:

“Waiting to cheer for Super Lek. Focus, discipline, do your best. I believe that I have to watch good work from a kid for sure. It's one thing to cheer for the fighters in the competition. I don't want to pressure myself because I think I'll give my best. But I believe that I'll watch Super Lek on the arena. It's really worth it. Waiting to cheer for you Super Lek. ⚡️”

Who do you see coming out on top when two of the greatest practitioners in the art of eight limbs, Superlek and Rodtang, square off inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

You can catch ONE Friday Fights 34 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.