“I only rested for seven days” – Prajanchai reveals he’s barely taken a day off after chance to regain ONE gold

After learning he would have an opportunity to reclaim the ONE world title he lost more than a year ago, Prajanchai PK Saenchai got right back to work following his last win.

In May 2022, the 341-win veteran surrendered the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship to Joseph Lasiri. On Friday, Dec. 22, he’ll have the chance to take it back from ‘The Hurricane’ as the two striking sensations are set to square off at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Earning his opportunity with back-to-back wins over Kompet Fairtex and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao earlier this year, Prajanchai revealed that he jumped right back into the gym to prepare himself for another war with Joseph Lasiri.

“Going back to the fight when I beat Kompet in ONE Friday Fights … after I won, it was announced that I would have a shot for gold against Joseph Lasiri,” he told ONE Championship. “After hearing the news, I only rested for seven days and jumped back into training camp.”

Joseph Lasiri goes from winless to world champion

Joseph Lasiri’s win over Prajanchai at ONE 157 was the culmination of an epic career comeback. Making his promotional debut in 2019, ‘The Hurricane’ suffered four straight losses inside the Circle, dropping bouts to the likes of Jonathan Haggerty and Mongkolpetch.

In 2020, Lasiri turned things around, starting with a split decision win over Rocky Ogden. He followed that up with an impressive first-round KO against Asahi Shinagawa, earning his first shot at ONE gold. Scoring a third-round knockout against Prajanchai, Lasiri went from winless to world champion in a year and a half.

Will Lasiri continue his impressive run in the strawweight division, or will the Thai superstar bounce back and reclaim the crown?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.