“I see him finishing Yuya” – Lito Adiwang says ‘hungry’ Danny Kingad will prove himself in return

Filipino strawweight MMA sensation ‘Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang may no longer be a member of the famed Team Lakay of Baguio City, nor his close friend and former ally Danny ‘The King’ Kingad. But the former teammates still support each other from afar.

Adiwang, in particular, believes Kingad remains one of the top flyweight MMA talents in the world today, and is confident ‘The King’ will emerge victorious in his next fight.

No.2-ranked flyweight MMA contender Danny ‘The King’ Kingad is set to face no.4-ranked Yuya ‘Little Piranha’ Wakamatsu in a rematch of their 2018 encounter. Kingad, now with Lions Nation MMA, will head into hostile territory against Wakamatsu at ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru, which broadcasts live from the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Sunday, January 28.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Adiwang gave praise to Kingad, and tells fans they can expect to see the best version of ‘The King’ yet.

‘The Thunder Kid’ said:

“Danny repeats over Yuya Wakamatsu in the rematch. Danny’s passion is unrivaled. He’s very hungry now to get back to the Circle, and I’ve seen how hard he’s been working even without a fight. He hasn’t competed for nearly a year now, and he’s certainly hungry to prove that he’s still one of the best flyweights out there. Add to it the fact that he has confidence knowing that he’s already beaten him before, I see him finishing Yuya.”

Needless to say, Filipinos will always root for their own, regardless of their gym affiliation. Adiwang and Kingad spent years training together at Team Lakay, and that bond is impossible to break.

What’s next for Lito Adiwang?

‘The Thunder Kid’ Lito Adiwang has left Baguio City permanently, and is now based out of Bali, Indonesia, where he hones his skills at SOMA Fight Club.

SOMA is home to some of the most talented professional fighters in the world, many of whom are former ONE Championship athletes, so Adiwang is in good hands.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates surrounding Lito Adiwang’s next fight.