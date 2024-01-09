“I didn't see any obvious weaknesses” – Shamil Gasanov doesn’t see any evident flaws in Oh Ho Taek’s armor

Ahead of this weekend’s main event, Shamil Gasanov is coming into his next contest with an open mind that is ready to adapt to his opponent.

On January 13 at ONE Fight Night 18, he will take on Oh Ho Taek as both featherweight contenders look to bounce back from their first losses in the promotion.

Gasanov will want to put the memory of his submission loss at the hands of Garry Tonon behind him so that he can solidify his place in the rankings and set his sights on the top contenders once again.

‘The Cobra’ is coming into the fight without a super strict game plan of what he intends on doing to ensure that he gets his hand raised at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Shamil Gasanov told ONE Championship that he will look to make reads during the fight after not being able to identify where he will have an advantage over his opponent:

“I will be prepared, as usual, for everything. I didn't see any obvious weaknesses, I will look for them in the fight.”

ONE Fight Night 18 is a huge night for Shamil Gasanov and his title aspirations

Had Shamil Gasanov defeated Garry Tonon back at ONE Fight Night 12 in July, he would likely now find himself in a title eliminator.

The top five rankings at featherweight have been very active in recent times with two huge matchups coming up soon.

As Tonon prepares to take on former champion Martin Nguyen on January 28, the division will be unified on March 1 when the champion Tang Kai and interim belt holder Thanh Le run back their first meeting.

With a victory this weekend, Gasanov can hope to keep his name in that mix and earn himself a big fight against one of the top names in the division next time out.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch ONE Fight Night 18 live and free in U.S. primetime this Friday, January 12. Alternatively, check your local listings for more details.