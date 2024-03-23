"I train and fight with the same style" - Superbon says fluid striking comes from hard work behind closed doors

Ever wondered what makes former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn of Thailand such a smooth operator? His silky smooth fighting style comes from tremendous work in the gym, training, and honing his skills behind closed doors.

Superbon has emerged as one of the greatest Muay Thai kickboxers of all time, and it's because of his insane work ethic that he's reached such incredible levels of success in his career.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon details that he mostly sticks to the same regiment in training, which has produced amazing results.

The Singha Mawynn representative said:

"I train and I fight with the same style. At most, sometimes there are some things that are innovative, but nothing else."

Superbon is set to return to action against former adversary Marat Grigorian in the main event at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event will be broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th.

The winner will be crowned the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship's official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Superbon says he would rather lose an exciting fight than to bore the crowd

Winning the world title and becoming the king of the featherweight kickboxing division is definitely on top of Superbon's priority list, but the 33-year-old Thai fighter says it's not the only important thing.

The Singha Mawynn representative says he wants to put on a show for the fans and that it's as important as the golden hardware.

Superbon told ONE Championship:

"If I fight really, really badly and I win, it means nothing. Because like, people who support me, they give their time, [and if I fight badly] they lose their time for nothing. I think if we make a show, even if we lose or win, it's much better for everyone."