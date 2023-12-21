“I train like I’ve never won” – Phetjeeja reveals top factor behind impeccable form in ONE Championship

21-year-old Thai superstar ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja is one of the fastest rising fighters to come out of Bangkok, Thailand. The women’s Muay Thai phenom is known for her relentless aggression and devastating power.

In addition, many have revered Phetjeeja for her ‘never say die’ attitude and all-out approach to offense.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Phetjeeja detailed what the secret is behind her success, and how she’s able to keep the fire burning inside of her.

‘The Queen’ said:

“The reason why I never lost once in my past four fights is because I’m constantly training. And when I come back from boxing to Muay Thai, I’m hungrier for a victory. I train like I’ve never won. Going up to fight, I think it's fun too. It's what we love too.”

Phetjeeja is currently 4-0 in ONE Championship since joining the world’s largest martial arts organization earlier this year. All four of her victories have come by knockout.

Going for her fifth straight win this weekend, however, may prove to be a challenge.

‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja to challenge Anissa Meksen for ONE Championship gold

Thai phenom ‘The Queen’ Phetjeeja is headed into the toughest fight of her young career thus far.

The 21-year-old budding star is set to face multiple-time kickboxing world champion ‘C18’ Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

The winner will go home with the ONE interim women’s atomweight kickboxing world title.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.