“I’ve got to execute the target” – Zuhayr Al-Qahtani wants to hand Mehdi Zatout a savage beatdown in Qatar

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani is looking to put on a show for the fans at ONE 166, but that doesn’t mean he is taking his eye off the prize.

The undefeated pro boxer is sure to be one of the fighters on March 1 who receives an incredible reception from the fans inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar.

Rather than getting caught up in the moment, Al-Qahtani still has victory in his sights ahead of his catchweight boxing contest against Mehdi Zatout.

He’s excited to make his ONE Championship debut and live up to the hype in front of his supporters but victory on fight night is always the primary target.

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani spoke during the ONE 166 press conference during fight week about how he’s looking forward to the occasion but treating the fight itself like any other contest:

“First of all, it’s home. I’m not far from home. It’s home to me, I’m around my people. My family. This is going to be another day in the office. I’ve got a job to do. I’m a paid assassin, I’ve got to execute the target. And that’s it. Everything else is good and I hope I put on a good show for the fans and I hope you guys enjoy it.”

Watch the full press conference below:

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani has a big opportunity in front of him

Not many fighters in the world get to debut with a major promotion on an event like ONE 166, but that is the opportunity that awaits Zuhayr Al-Qahtani.

Staying focused on the task at hand rather than getting caught up in the bright lights will be an important test for him in his career but his demeanor on fight week has pointed to the fact that he is taking everything in his stride.

Experienced Muay Thai striker Mehdi Zatout will be hoping to spoil this party, but coming up against an undefeated opponent in his specialist field is a tall order indeed.

The fans inside the Lusail Sports Arena and those watching around the world are in for a treat when these two strikers face off inside the circle.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.