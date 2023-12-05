“I've trained harder than ever for this fight” – Superbon ready to bring best version of himself in megafight vs. Tawanchai

Superbon Singha Mawynn is ready to mix it up with Tawanchai PK Saenchai in an all-Thai megafight later this month. He said he has studied his opponent, part of a thorough preparation for coming up with a winning performance.

The two top strikers collide in the headlining contest at ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Superbon will be challenging Tawanchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, which the latter won in September last year and successfully defended for the first time back in February.

In a recent episode of Nickynachat on YouTube, the 33-year-old Singha Mawynn Muay Thai standout shared that he is confident that he and his team have prepared well for his upcoming fight and are all set to get it going.

Superbon said:

“Yes, I've trained harder than ever for this fight. But to be fair, I always train hard. The technique that I bring is to always counter my opponents. I know their pros and cons. I counter with attacks on their cons. I pick this up as the match progresses.”

Check out what he had to say below:

The Tawanchai fight is part of Superbon’s redemption tour after losing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in January to Chingiz Allazov, falling by way of a devastating knockout in the second round.

He, however, marked his return from the defeat with an impressive KO victory of his own in June, dropping Dutch-Turkish fighter Tayfun Ozcan with a nasty head kick in the second round. The finish was reminiscent of his knockout victory over Italian legend Giorgio Petrosyan in October 2021, where he seized the kickboxing gold.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will air free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Superbon-Tawanchai megafight finally goes down

The clash between Thai superstars Superbon Singha Mawynn and Tawanchai PK Saenchai finally goes down this month after being rescheduled twice previously.

The long-awaited showdown of the two world-class strikers is set for December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46 in Bangkok. The two will battle for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, which is currently held by Tawanchai.

It was initially penciled in to take place back in October until Superbon was rendered a no-go after sustaining an injury during the training.

Jo Nattawut was plucked as a replacement opponent, battling Tawanchai in a featherweight kickboxing clash instead, which the latter won by unanimous decision

The title fight was then rescheduled for ONE Fight Night 17 this week but was forced to be scrapped when Tawanchai went down with a viral infection that needed attention.