“I want to fight some bigger names” - Ben Tynan says beating Duke Didier elevates him to the heavyweight elite in ONE Championship

Ben Tynan is ready for the big time.

The Canadian heavyweight star could take a leap of fate in his net ONE Championship outing when he faces Australian brawler Duke Didier at ONE Fight Night 21 this Friday, U.S. primetime, at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tynan expressed his intention to go up the ranks and challenge Anatoly Malykhin for the ONE heavyweight MMA world title.

Ben Tynan believes that while he's still a ways off from the throne, a win over Didier in Bangkok will put him close to pole position in the race for world title contention.

He told ONE Championship:

"Oh man, I think a good finish here will kind of [elevate me]. I want to fight some bigger names, for sure. I will fight some of the top heavyweights here in ONE. I really want to fight on the ONE card here in Denver, too, I think that'd be pretty sick. So that's something I want to be pushing for. I'll beat this Australian up, and then get ready for a fight here in Denver."

Tynan holds a perfect 5-0 professional record and is coming off an impressive promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 16 when he submitted South Korean knockout monster Kang Ji Won in the third round of their matchup.

A natural entertainer, Tynan has an aggressive wrestling-based style inside the cage and a flamboyant personality off of it.

The Canadian big man has an over-the-top personality that he plans to bring when Ball Arena hosts ONE Championship for ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

Ben Tynan believes he can beat triple-champ Anatoly Malykhin

Confidence is almost a prerequisite for any professional fighter, and Ben Tynan is not one to be lacking in that department.

'Vanilla Thunder' is as confident as anyone in the sport - so much so that he believes he has what it takes to beat Anatoly Malykhin.

The Russian superstar is practically unstoppable and he reigns as the ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champion.

Tynan, however, believes he has what it takes to beat 'Sladkiy.' He said:

"He's a pretty small guy. No, I think I could beat him up, but I also think I beat most of these guys up."

ONE Fight Night 21 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

