“I want to go through everyone” – Freddie Haggerty on justifying the hype in his successful ONE Championship debut

British striking phenom Freddie Haggerty electrified the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in his ONE Friday Fights debut last Friday, January 26th.

The 19-year-old younger brother of reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty put in a spectacular performance against Thai star Dankalong Sor Dechapan, winning via second-round knockout.

Haggerty’s fight against Dankalong can be watched via replay on ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Haggerty said that the Dankalong fight served as the perfect catalyst for what he hopes to be a long and successful career in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The Knowlesy Academy and Team Underground representative stated:

“Yeah, 100 percent. He was strong, man, very strong. He's a perfect opponent for me to start off in ONE. I'm not here to just pad my record and work my way around. [I want to] go through everyone straight.”

Needless to say, when your older brother is one of the pound-for-pound best strikers in the world, that’s a terribly tough act to follow. But Haggerty is up for the challenge, and he wants all the smoke.

Freddie Haggerty looks to follow in Jonathan Haggerty’s footsteps

Will Freddie Haggerty reach the same levels of success his older brother, reigning and undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty has reached in ONE Championship?

That remains to be seen. However, the brothers are constantly working with each other to upgrade their skills.

Freddie’s style is already very similar to Jonathan’s, and at the tender age of 19, he still has a long way to go.

One thing’s for certain: the future looks bright for the young British star, and he can only improve from here on out.

If the Dankalong fight is any indication of just how good Freddie Haggerty is, fans are definitely in for a treat.