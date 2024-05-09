"I don't want to go in there rusty" - Liam Harrison believes Katsuki Kitano will be a perfect fight to prep for Seksan

After nearly two years away from competition, Liam Harrison is now double booked for his return bouts.

'Hitman' has had to wait a long time to finally get a fight firmly locked in for his comeback fight under the ONE Championship banner.

The injury that he suffered against Nong-O Hama in 2022 resulted in a long and drawn-out recovery process that undoubtedly shortened his career span.

However, the British martial arts icon doesn't do things by halves and now that he is back, he's ready to put on a show in two match-ups that are already confirmed to take place in the coming months.

Before he travels to Denver for a huge showdown of legends with Seksan at ONE 168, Liam Harrison makes his long-awaited return at ONE 167 where he faces Katsuki Kitano.

The striking veteran told the South China Morning Post in a recent interview that he believes his clash with Kitano will only make him better before he faces Seksan:

"I said, 'Let's go' I'm ready. I said I don't want to wait till September. I said it's too long and obviously coming up to a fight with that magnitude with Seksan in September because that might be my last fight. I don't know yet, I was going to see how it goes, take it one fight at a time but if it is, I don't want to go in there rusty and stuff like that."

Liam Harrison is making up for lost time

Follow Liam Harrison on social media and you will know that inactive is simply not something that the Brit has in his vocabulary.

The fan favorite is known for getting inside the Circle, putting on a show, and then coming back to do it again once he's healed.

His long-awaited battle with Seksan is sure to be the talk of the town for Muay Thai fans in the lead-up to ONE 168 but Harrison also knows better than to look past an opponent like Kitano.

Securing the win on June 7 is the focus but make no mistake about it, he is going to enjoy every moment of being back in his element at long last.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.