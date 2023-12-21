“I want my gold back” – Nong-O eager to reclaim bantamweight Muay Thai crown

Nong-O Hama will do whatever it takes to once again become a ONE world champion.

The former seven-time titleholder endured his first major setback under the ONE banner earlier this year, suffering a first-round knockout at the hands of newly crowned two-sport titleholder Jonathan Haggerty.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of his return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, December 22, Nong-O spoke about his desire to once again claim ONE Championship gold before hanging up his gloves.

“My goal is to get my belt back,” he told the promotion during a recent interview. “I won't say his name. I just want my belt back. Because everyone keeps saying his name. They already forgot that I used to be a 7-time world champion."

He added:

“I'm a warrior, fighter, and striker. I don't have the right to choose who I want to fight. I can fight anyone in my division. But the important thing is that I want my gold back.”

His quest back to the belt begins at ONE Friday Fights 46 when he meets Scottish striking standout Nico Carrillo in Bangkok, Thailand.

Will Nico Carrillo rise to the occasion against Nong-O Hama?

Hoping to derail Nong-O’s dreams of ONE gold in favor of his own, Nico Carrillo has looked nothing short of impressive in his first two appearances with the promotion thus far. The ‘King of the North’ has scored back-to-back knockouts inside the Circle, finishing Furkan Karabag and Muangthai PK.Saenchai.

Sitting as the No.5-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender, a win at ONE Friday Fights 46 could immediately thrust Carrillo to the top of the list, paving the way for a clash between two of the UK’s brightest stars in the art of eight limbs.

Of course, the Muay Thai living legend will have something to say about that when he returns to the Mecca of Muay Thai in just a few short hours.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.