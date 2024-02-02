“I want to see them fight” – Wondergirl excited for potential Rodtang, Superlek, Takeru matchups

Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak is sure ONE’s trio of striking superstars, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and Takeru Segawa, will turn up and put on a show for the world whatever unfolds next between them.

The Jaroonsak Muaythai and Southside MMA watched in awe as Superlek successfully defended his flyweight kickboxing world title against Takeru in the main event of ONE 165 last Sunday, January 28.

Both superstars wore their hearts on their sleeves and participated in a back-and-forth thriller inside the Ariake Arena. But after a high-octane 15-minute war, Superlek’s destructive punch-kick combinations were enough to convince all three judges scoring at ringside.

The win was even more impressive when you take into account that ‘The Kicking Machine’ had a smaller window to prepare for Takeru as he stepped in to replace Rodtang, who withdrew from the hotly anticipated tie due to injury.

Immediately after the win, combat sports fans took to social media to share why they felt ‘The Iron Man’ vs Takeru fight should be next – with the winner stepping up to face Superlek.

For her part, ‘Wondergirl’ doesn’t have any preferred battle between the three, saying in an exclusive interview with The AllStar why it truly doesn’t matter one bit.

Ahead of her return at ONE Fight Night 19 against Dayane Cardoso, she said:

“Three of them [Rodtang, Superlek, Takeru], they’re like at the top of the flyweight in Muay Thai and kickboxing. So, in any match between them, I want to see them fight. They're so good.”

Watch the full interview here:

Why Rodtang vs Takeru should be next

Whichever permutation fans can next, be it another epic Muay Thai striking clinic between Superlek and Rodtang or a chance for Takeru to avenge his defeat to Superlek, the watching world will, hands down, be the biggest winner.

The Thai warriors have been a destructive force with a pair of ONE world titles to their name.

Meanwhile, ‘The Natural Born Crusher,’ K-1’s only three-division world champion, hopes to join their footsteps and have 26 pounds of gold around his waist in the future.

However, with Superlek owning a victory over both names, a meeting between ‘The Iron Man’ and the Japanese star – ONE 165’s original headliner – has to go down next.

ONE Championship fans who missed any action from ONE 165 can watch the entire event via the on-demand replay available at ONE’s official website.