“I want to solidify my name in this division” – Jackie Buntan ready to begin hostile takeover at strawweight

Boxing Works product Jackie Buntan has earned her fair share of noteworthy victories inside the Circle, but the 26-year-old still has a lot more accomplishments to scratch off her combat sports bucket list.

Making her ONE Championship debut in early 2021, Buntan earned victories over Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Daniela Lopez en route to her first ONE world title opportunity.

She stepped inside the Circle with teen phenom and reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai titleholder Smilla Sundell at ONE 156 but ultimately came up short of cashing in.

Undeterred, Buntan bounced back with back-to-back wins over Amber Kitchen and Australian standout Diandra Martin.

It’s been nine long months since her last fight, but speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in a recent interview, Buntan let it be known that she has a lot more work to do before her time in the sport comes to a close.

“I still have so much I want to achieve within my own division - I want to get the belt, I want to defend that belt multiple times, and I want to solidify my name in this division,” Buntan said.

Jackie Buntan looking to stay active in 2024 after long hiatus

After taking a long hiatus to further develop her skill set, Jackie Buntan is ready to make 2024 one of her most active years inside the Circle, aiming to fight at least three times before the end of the year.

“Honestly, I’m looking forward to an active year in my career in fighting,” Buntan continued. “I’m hoping I can get three fights in this year. I’m ready to receive the fruits of my labor - all the work I’ve been putting in last year and all the work I continue to put in - I’m ready to receive the blessings and the outcome of that.”

Are you excited to see Jackie Buntan make her long-awaited return to ONE Championship later this year?