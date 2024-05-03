“I will do it again” - Chinese champ Xiong Jing Nan promises to retain her throne against Stamp in Denver super fight

Reigning ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion Xiong Jing Nan is predicting another show-stealing performance when she puts her strap on the line against reigning atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex at ONE 168: Denver on Friday, September 6 at Ball Arena.

After claiming the inaugural ONE women's strawweight MMA world title in 2018, 'The Panda' has defended the crown an impressive seven times against some of the toughest names in women's MMA, including Tiffany Teo, Ayaka Miura, and former women's atomweight MMA world champion Angela Lee on two separate occasions.

Whether or not she can deliver a similar performance against a three-sport superstar like Stamp Fairtex remains to be seen, but if there is any one thing Xiong is lacking as she goes into their highly anticipated clash, it's certainly not confidence.

"Shockwave. Will Xiong Jing Nan retain her crown when she defends the ONE Women's Strawweight MMA World Championship against Stamp on September 6 at ONE 168: Denver?"

Offering her prediction in the comments on Instagram, Xiong Jing Nan wrote:

"Yes, I will do it again."

Xiong Jing Nan will look to fend off another challenger

With all due respect to Xiong Jing Nan's past opponents — particularly Angela Lee — 'The Panda' has never faced someone as decorated as Stamp Fairtex. The Thai superstar has more than 80 career Muay Thai and kickboxing bouts under her belt. More importantly, she has an impressive 11-2 record in MMA under the ONE Championship banner.

That includes victories over Alyona Rassohyna, Julie Mezabarba, and Ritu Phogat to win the ONE Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship in 2021. She has since followed that up with big wins over Jihin Radzuan, Anna 'Supergirl' Jaroonsak, and Alyse Anderson.

However, her biggest victory came via a world title-winning performance against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 to become the second woman in ONE history to claim the atomweight MMA world title.

Will Stamp add another 26 pounds of gold to her already impressive collection, or will Xiong dispatch yet another atomweight coming for her strawweight crown?