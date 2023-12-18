“I will figure it out” – Tawanchai says his team is sorting out their ‘homework’ to prepare for Superbon’s style

For his next contest, Tawanchai PK Saenchai will enter the ONE circle with some question marks hanging over his opponent.

There’s absolutely no doubt of the pedigree and quality that former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon brings to the table. However, the only sort of negative sentiment for his dance partner is his absence from the Muay Thai ruleset for some time.

If he is to keep hold of the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE Friday Fights 46, the defending titleholder must attempt to solve this riddle at the earliest possible occasion.

This isn’t intimidating the 24-year-old prodigy, though, who is motivated by the challenge to take on one of the world’s most acclaimed strikers.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tawanchai spoke about the training he and his team have done in camp to best prepare him to adapt on fight night:

“No problem, me and my team will do our little homework. Then I will figure it out and adapt inside the ring.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the stacked card via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com in Asia primetime on December 22.

The adaptability of Tawanchai will be a crucial factor on fight night

Despite being so young in his career at this stage, there can be no doubts about the ability of Tawanchai to rise to the occasion when it is most necessary.

The Muay Thai striker has already proven that he is willing to test himself out of his comfort zone due to his recent forays into the featherweight kickboxing division.

With some unanswered questions about the style that his opponent will approach the fight with on December 22, the defending champion will need to once again show that he thrives under the brightest lights.

Thus far, he has shone in each and every one of his fights inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, and the superstar will certainly hope that remains the case when he returns this week.