“I will go out and win against any name” – Chingiz Allazov motivated to protect his throne from any threat

Chingiz Allazov believes he can beat any man that ONE Championship puts in front of him.

Since October 2021, Allazov has proven that to be true thus far, besting every man who has attempted to hand him a loss.

That list includes multi-time world champions Samy Sana, ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut, and Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong, all of whom he defeated en route to winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship tournament.

That ultimately led him to his first ONE world title opportunity against Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn. Chingiz Allazov took full advantage, scoring a vicious second-round knockout to claim the ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

Speaking about his rise to the top, Allazov believes he has the tools and the talent to put away anyone who steps inside the circle with him.

“I will go out and win against any name,” Allazov told 1newsTV Online in a recent interview. “My motivation is this – there's no limit to perfection. It means that when we learn something, we lose something, but it's always hard to hold on to it.”

Could a champion vs. champion superfight be in Chingiz Allazov’s future?

Having already defended his ONE world title against former three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian, Chingiz Allazov is on the hunt for his next potential challenger. P

Plenty of names have come up, including kickboxing icon Giorgio Petrosyan. But there’s one name in particular that has fans especially excited.

That is the current featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Tawanchai. Best known for his work in the art of eight limbs, Tawanchai has scored back-to-back wins in the world of kickboxing, scoring W’s over Davit Kiria and Jo Nattawut.

“In kickboxing, he’s not the best. But he’s a real talented fighter,” Allazov said of a potential fight with Tawanchai during a post-fight interview. “I have only respect for him. I don’t know if we fight, or we don’t fight.”

Would you like to see Chingiz Allazov square off with Tawanchai in a champion vs. champion super-fight?