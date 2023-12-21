“I will do whatever it takes to keep this belt” – Tawanchai pumped to go all-out in world title defense vs tricky Superbon

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is hell-bent on keeping the ONE Championship gold around his waist despite heading into Friday to face his toughest opponent yet.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym representative is set to face former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn in the main event at ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, December 22nd.

Up for grabs will be Tawanchai’s featherweight Muay Thai strap.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Tawanchai says he is willing to do whatever it takes to retain his belt and beat Superbon.

The 24-year-old phenom stated:

“I will give it my all throughout five rounds, I will do whatever it takes to keep this belt with me. I’m confident to beat him as well, because I don’t want to lose and disappoint.”

Fans expect the Tawanchai vs. Superbon clash to be one of the most explosive in all of Muay Thai history and a potential ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate at ONE Championship.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com on December 22.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai eyes two-sport world champion status

Not only is 24-year-old phenom Tawanchai PK Saenchai the reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, but he also has aspirations of being the king in two sports.

The Thai superstar says he has his eye on ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov, and if he can defeat Superbon in Bangkok this weekend, Tawanchai will certainly make a strong case for a crack at the Azerbaijani-Belarusian.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the news and updates on ONE Friday Fights 46 as it happens.