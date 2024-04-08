"I worked more" - Superbon says his output was all the difference in Marat Grigorian rematch

Superbon was victorious at ONE Friday Fights 58 where he claimed the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

The former champion's return to the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium was sure to bring another tough test for him against a former foe.

The Thai striker and Marat Grigorian had both secured wins over one another in the past but when they met for the first time under the ONE Championship banner at ONE X, it was a dominant performance from the champion at the time.

His trilogy bout with Grigorian wasn't quite as decisive but he was successful nonetheless on April 5.

The fight once again came down to Grigorian's constant pressure versus the arsenal and output of his opponent.

Superbon told Sportskeeda MMA's Nick Atkin after the fight that he believes his constant variation and output were key to winning this fight via decision:

"He did good. But I think I worked more. I kicked with the low kicks, the left kicks to the body, and the knee it hurt him I think."

Watch the full interview below:

Superbon put on another great show at ONE Friday Fights 58

When it comes to kickboxing brilliance, there really aren't many that can do it better than Superbon.

Marat Grigorian may have given a better account of himself than last time they faced but it was still an impressive performance from the Thai fighter.

His ability to do damage as Grigorian looked to close the distance was key in this fight and the former champion showed that he cannot simply be bullied around the ring for 25 minutes.

Superbon is back with gold wrapped around his waist and after settling one rivalry, he now has another on his mind with Chingiz Allazov waiting to unify the belts.

Their huge rematch is sure to be one of the most anticipated fights of the year after the way their first encounter went back in January last year.

