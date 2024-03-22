"If you don't hit me on the jaw, it's nothing" — Superbon says Marat Grigorian needs to go for the jugular to win

Superbon Singha Mawynn believes he can take Marat Grigorian's best shot all day long, as long as the Armenian striking dynamo doesn't find a way to land a money shot on his chin.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion renews his rivalry against the No.2-ranked contender in the main event of ONE Friday FIghts 58, which emanates live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in Asia primetime on April 5.

This will be the pair's second confrontation under the ONE Championship spotlight, and if anything, the top-ranked contender is ready to participate in another all-out war.

Looking back at his win over the Hemmers Gym representative at ONE X as a template of what to expect, the Thai martial arts superstar sees himself coming out on top in most exchanges as long as he keeps his chin tucked comfortably inside his guard.

Superbon narrated this during an interview with ONE Championship this week, saying:

"If you don't hit me on the jaw, it's nothing. He needs to find the right point, but I was protecting it all the time."

Superbon vs. Marat Grigorian is going to be a certified banger

There's only one thing that has made fans fall in love with these kickboxing world champions, and it's their ability to put on a potent striking clinic whenever they grace the Circle with their unique abilities.

And the watching world should be in for another trademark performance as both men vie for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title inside the Mecca of Muay Thai next month.

Superbon rips through his rival's defense with world-class striking dexterity, and he has that follow-up snappy head kicks or crushing body kicks to put opponents to sleep.

Grigorian, though not a cut from the same cloth, is known to bring a fight to his dance partner. And once his enemy picks up the bait, the Armenian destroyer crumbles them with match-ending combinations wherever an opening presents itself.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and the ONE Super App. Check your local listing for more details.