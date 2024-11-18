  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "Insane speed!" - Fans chase their breath watching Jonathan Di Bella and Zhang Peimian's Kuala Lumpur barnburner

"Insane speed!" - Fans chase their breath watching Jonathan Di Bella and Zhang Peimian's Kuala Lumpur barnburner

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Nov 18, 2024 16:27 GMT
Jonathan Di Bella (left) and Zhang Peimian (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship
Jonathan Di Bella (left) and Zhang Peimian (right) | Image credit: ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella made his debut on the global stage against Zhang Peimian for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in October 2022 at ONE 162, which went down inside the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

ONE Championship relived highlights of this thrilling championship match through an Instagram post:

"Unreal speed 🤯 Former ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Di Bella looks to kick-start another run at gold when he faces Rui Botelho at ONE Fight Night 26! Who do you think will come out on top? @jondibella"
also-read-trending Trending

The Canadian-Italian striking sensation seemed to be one step ahead of his Chinese opponent during their five-round battle as he peppered him with quick and strong power shots.

Di Bella's best moment was when he dropped Zhang down the canvas with a vicious left kick straight to his head. This incredible performance by the 28-year-old athlete has received positive reception from fans, as users @dingpot_, @vagner_nihil, @pritchroyalflush, @littlegreendogproductionsinc, and @humblebrewer commented:

"Insane speed! I aspire to be as fast as him someday 🔥"
"Man, this is the best fight I had ever watched 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
"Both flowing like water 👏"
"Such a perfectly matched fight! Incredible fighters 👏👏🔥🔥"
"These guys look like they're in fast-forward!"
Screenshot of fans&#039; comments
Screenshot of fans' comments

Jonathan Di Bella to face Rui Botelho on Dec. 6 at ONE Fight Night 26

Following his unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Prajanchai PK Saenchai last June at ONE Friday Fights 68, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative will now make his return to action on Dec. 6 at ONE Fight Night 26.

Di Bella is scheduled to face Rui Botelho in an all-important strawweight kickboxing match inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. A win for the former world champion could punch him a ticket to another shot at Prajanchai's 26-pound golden belt.

ONE Fight Night 26 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Quick Links

Edited by Harvey Leonard
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी