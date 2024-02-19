“It would be a great rematch” – Saemapetch itching for Felipe Lobo rematch in ONE Championship

Saemapetch Fairtex scored an impressive bounce-back victory at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video on February 16 in Thailand. He now wants to continue redeeming himself for his next fight.

The 29-year-old Fairtex Training Center standout exacted payback on Algerian Mohamed Younes Rabah in their rematch last weekend. Saemapetch came out like a house on fire throwing strikes no end to knock down his opponent three times inside the opening round and earn the TKO win.

It was a rebound victory after he was knocked out by Rabah in the first round of their encounter in December.

Saemapetch seeks to continue his redemption tour for his next fight, angling for a rematch against Brazilian Felipe Lobo, who he lost to by knockout in April last year.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA following his victory, he said:

“I can face anyone, anyone that the promotion gives me. But it would be great to fight Lobo again because it would be a great rematch.”

Watch the interview below:

Incidentally, Felipe Lobo was also in action at ONE Fight Night 19, challenging ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in the headlining contest.

The third-ranked bantamweight challenger put up a gallant stand against the divisional king, even scoring a knockdown in the opening round. Eventually he succumbed to the pressure and power of ‘The General’ and was stopped by TKO late in the third round.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 19 card is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel. Meanwhile, North American fans with an active subscription can catch all the action via Amazon Prime Video.

Saemapetch calls Haggerty-Lobo fight right

Just as he was preparing for his most recent fight, Saemapetch Fairtex was also keenly following the showdown between ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty and Brazilian challenger. And he called the fight right in favor of the divisional king.

The Thai fighter made his pick known in an interview with ONE Championship in the lead-up, highlighting how Haggerty had the power and speed that Lobo would have problems handling. He said:

“I think Felipe Lobo has no luck with Jonathan Haggerty. Because he is much slower than Jonathan. And he doesn't have a powerful shot like Jonathan Haggerty. Jonathan has everything, punch, kick, elbow, knee. And his strikes pack a punch. This game will be decided by speed. So my winner is Jonathan Haggerty.”

Interestingly, Lobo had early inroads against Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 19. He, however, was not able to sustain it as the fight wore on, eventually overwhelmed by the steady pressure and power of the ‘The General’ for a TKO victory in the third round.

Saemapetch is now looking to have a rematch with Lobo to avenge the KO loss he absorbed to ‘The Demolition Man’ in April last year.