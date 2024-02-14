“It helped me a lot” – Felipe Lobo talks about the benefits of meditation ahead of world title clash with Jonathan Haggerty

Third-ranked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo of Brazil believes a major key to success in martial arts is keeping a calm, serene mind heading into fights. This is the reason why the 30-year-old veteran out of Tiger Muay Thai in Phuket has taken up the ancient practice of meditation.

It’s this clear and calm psyche that Lobo believes will carry him to victory in his next fight, which is coincidentally against his toughest test to date.

Lobo is set to challenge English superstar and two-sport king ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in the main event at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16th.

Speaking to The AllStar in a recent interview, Lobo delved into just how much meditation has helped calm his mind ahead of the biggest fight of his career.

‘Demolition Man’ said:

“I do a lot of meditation, you know. Right now, I’m doing it with a coach, and it's helped me a lot. Since I started fighting at ONE, I started with meditation, I started reading some books about meditation and it's helped me a lot so much, [to] change my style, change the way I think about the fight, the way I act. So yeah, it helped me a lot.”

Felipe Lobo isn’t underestimating Jonathan Haggerty: “He’s a very good fighter”

Lobo isn’t taking Haggerty lightly by any means. The 30-year-old knows just how dangerous ‘The General’ is, and he’s not risking this fight by underestimating the English superstar.

‘Demolition Man’ told ONE Championship:

“He is a very versatile fighter, he moves a lot. He's a very good fighter, he's very fast, he's always changing his base, he has very good timing and very good precision when it comes to landing strikes in a line.”

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.