“It would be my honor to fight him” – Kwon Won Il says Floyd Mayweather call-out was a ‘joke’, but would still jump at the chance 

South Korean firecracker and current third-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il is over the moon with his most recent performance and is beaming with confidence.

Kwon took care of business against dangerous Mongolian fighter Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg at ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday morning, January 13th.

After an intense back-and-forth in the early stages of the match, Kwon began to take over the fight with his well-rounded skill set. Known primarily as a devastating knockout puncher, Kwon utilized his highly underrated grappling skills to subdue Zoltsetseg, finishing the Mongolian in the second round with ground-and-pound.

In the post-fight interview with veteran ONE Championship broadcast analyst Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson, Kwon shockingly called out retired boxing legend Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr. to a match.

Backstage at the official ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh post-fight interviews, Kwon explained the call-out.

‘Pretty Boy’ said:

“That was also just part of my joke but obviously, if I get the chance it would be my honor to fight him.”

Of course, fighting Floyd Mayweather is a dream for pretty much any combat sports athlete, Kwon included.

What’s next for ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il?

The South Korean slugger ‘Pretty Boy’ Kwon Won Il has made it known he is looking for a rematch against now-reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade.

Kwon dropped a first-round knockout loss to Andrade in June of 2022 but is confident that he can defeat the Brazilian if they were to meet again.

Meanwhile, fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.