“It was put to bed for good” - Liam Harrison recalls heated battle with Japanese star Hiromasa Masuda

Liam Harrison reflected on his throwback wins against Hiromasa Masuda.

In the early 2000s, Harrison was a teenager looking to make a name for himself as a fighter. As a result, he traveled to Japan in July 2003 and challenged Hiromasa Masuda at A.J.K.F. Kickout, where he emerged victorious with a third-round knockout.

According to ‘Hitman,’ Masuda disputed the loss, so the Leeds native returned and knocked him out again. Harrison recently revisited his two-fight series with his Japanese counterpart by posting highlights on Instagram with the following caption:

“When I was 17 I took my stupid red Mohawk off to Japan for the first time to fight their ranked number 1 59kg fighter Hiromasa Masuda. I dropped him 3x in round 3 and won by TKO but Masuda complained about all sorts saying they weren’t counts and he was fine and all the rest …so a year later when I was 18 I went back and knocked him flat out with 1 punch [swipe] of so there was no controversy or dispute and it was put to bed for good."#offswitch #lefthook #knockout #japan #muaythai #kickboxing

What’s next for Liam Harrison?

Liam Harrison last fought in August 2022, losing against Nong-O for the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title due to a first-round TKO. Nong-O landed numerous brutal leg kicks, leading to Harrison being unable to get up.

In the following months, Harrison found out the damage caused by Nong-O would require surgery, beginning an unexpected lengthy layoff. Luckily, ‘Hitman' fully recovered and recently announced his next fight.

On January 12, 2024, Liam Harrison will meet John Lineker, a former flyweight MMA world champion, for a Muay Thai bout at ONE Fight Night 18. The intriguing matchup will take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 18 can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.