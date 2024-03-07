“It’s 50-50” - Thai phenom Phetjeeja says knockout finish likely in world title unification with Janet Todd

Thai phenom Phetjeeja believes there is a pretty good chance that someone’s body will hit the canvas when she steps into the ring for a main event showdown with Janet Todd.

This Friday, March 8, Phetjeeja will attempt to turn her interim atomweight kickboxing world title into undisputed gold when she meets the promotion’s reigning atomweight kickboxing queen in the ONE Fight Night 20 headliner on Amazon Prime Video. The bout will serve as one of two epic world title tilts as the ladies of ONE Championship take center stage for a special event commemorating International Women’s Day.

During a recent interview with ONE Championship (via Sportsmanor), ‘The Queen’ acknowledged that finishing Janet Todd is no easy task, but in all likelihood, one of them would suffer a spectacular KO inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

“It’s hard to knock her out, but not impossible,” Phetjeeja said. “And vice versa, she can knock me out too. It’s 50-50.”

Phetjeeja primed to hand Janet Todd her first kickboxing loss in ONE

After earning four straight knockouts against Fani Peloumpi, Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, and Celest Hansen, Phetjeeja earned her first shot at interim gold against seven-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46.

Though she needed all five rounds, ‘The Queen’ got the job done, landing a unanimous decision victory over Meksen to win her first 26 pounds of gold. Now the question is, can she become the first woman in ONE Championship to defeat Janet Todd in a pair of eight-ounce gloves?

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait much longer to get the answer.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.