“It’s always a battle to not be there” – Tye Ruotolo committed to spend bulk of his training at new Costa Rica base

Since their arrival in ONE Championship, both Kade and his brother Tye Ruotolo have had two main goals in mind.

The first of which, has been proven every single time that they step inside the Circle and pick up another win to keep both of their undefeated streaks alive.

At just 20-years-old, both brothers have established themselves as two of the very best grapplers in the world and now they both have the gold to show for it.

Joining his brother at the top of the card, Tye secured the inaugural ONE welterweight submission grappling world championship at ONE Fight Night 16 to become the fourth titleholder in the sport under the ONE Championship banner.

Their second primary focus has been dedicated to building their paradise in Costa Rica.

With their two biggest passions in mind, Jiu-jitsu and surfing, they hope to create a place that has everything they ever could have wanted and dreamt of with world class grappling in a picturesque setting.

During his press-conference after getting his hand raised against Magomed Abdulkadirov at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Tye Ruotolo spoke about balancing competition with setting themselves up for the future.

Though he hopes to turn his attention to turning their dream into a reality after pulling off the win, Tye knows that he has other responsibilities also:

“I'm just, it's so close to being finished. And I'm so unbelievably stoked. I was just talking with my brother. Look, I'm going straight to Costa right now. He's like, I'm fighting next month, you gotta help me train, though. So, you know, it's always a battle to not be there, you know, because, you know, we got to train and I love that place so much.”

