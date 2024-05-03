"It's gonna be a bashing" - Reece McLaren expects an all-out war with Hu Yong

Reece McLaren is set to finally step back inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 22 as he looks to get back on track in the flyweight division.

Having not fought for a year, the Aussie fighter believes that this performance will serve as a reminder to fans who have forgotten what he is capable of.

McLaren was previously on a good run of form before coming up against Kairat Akhmetov back at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver.

Despite losing on that night via unanimous decision in a contest that seemingly had big stakes for the division, Akhmetov's positive test after the fight has left McLaren feeling like he has lost time to make up for.

He comes back to face Hu Yong, who, aside from one defeat to Yuya Wakamatsu, has racked up a series of impressive wins under the ONE banner.

When the two men collide at Lumpinee Stadium for ONE Fight Night 22, McLaren believes that he will show levels in this division.

He told ONE Championship in a recent interview that fans should make sure to catch this one live as it's going to be his best display to date:

"Tune in, and you'll see. I think it's gonna be a bashing."

Reece McLaren knows what he is up against

Reece McLaren knows better than to take any opponent for granted, and when you have someone like Hu Yong standing across from you, that is a hard thing to do.

The 28-year-old Chinese fighter packs some serious power and has finished two of his last three opponents via knockout.

With Wakamatsu being the only fighter to have slowed his momentum since he debuted in ONE back in 2019, McLaren faces a tough test on his return.

However, a win here could put him right back into title contention and that is something that is sure to be on the minds of both men coming into May 3.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in US Prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.