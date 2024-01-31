“It’s a little bit sweeter” – Jonathan Haggerty looking forward to beating Fabricio Andrade’s Tiger Muay Thai teammate Felipe Lobo

Jonathan Haggerty is looking forward to the opportunity to take out another representative of Tiger Muay Thai in his return to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Back in November last year, ‘The General’ took out current ONE bantamweight MMA champion Fabricio Andrade via a second-round KO to claim the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown. Three months later, he’ll step inside the ring for a clash with another Tiger Muay Thai representative as he looks to defend one of his two ONE world championships.

This time, Jonathan Haggerty puts his bantamweight Muay Thai world title up for grabs when he meets Brazilian striker Felipe Lobo in the ONE Fight Night 19 headliner on February 16. Speaking with the South China Morning Post about the opportunity to take one of Andrade’s teammates, ‘The General’ said:

“Yeah, you know, it makes it a little bit sweeter that I could beat both training partners. Yeah, I'm just excited. I'm very excited to beat both of them.”

Jonathan Haggerty gunning for his sixth straight win in the Circle

Jonathan Haggerty is riding a five-fight win streak going into his first defense of his bantamweight Muay Thai belt. That includes his world title-winning performance against combat sports legend Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 in April. He’ll look to make it six in a row, but that will be easier said than done against a fighter who carries with him a top-five ranking in both kickboxing and the art of eight limbs.

Felipe Lobo scored his shot at ONE gold with an impressive third-round knockout of Saemapetch Fairtex in April, the same night Haggerty claimed his Muay Thai title.

Will The ‘Demolition Man’ score the biggest win of his fight career, or will Jonathan Haggerty continue his reign of terror over the bantamweight division?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.