“It's something you have to work on” – Janet Todd on slowly building confidence through hard training for Phetjeeja unification bout

ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd said she took a step-by-step approach in building up her confidence in training heading into her title clash with Thai sensation Phetjeeja this week. She believes that by doing so, she will be better prepared.

‘JT’ will battle ‘The Queen,’ the interim title holder in the division, in a unification bout at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will serve as the headlining contest for the all-female event, which will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and air live in U.S. primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America. It is also available on watch.onefc.com.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 38-year-old Body Works standout spoke about the importance of confidence for any fighter and described it as something she strives to have every time she takes to the battlefield. She said:

“Your mental mindset is such a big part of this and it's something I'm constantly working on. Confidence isn't something that once you get it you have it. It's something you have to work on a daily basis and I feel like I've been doing that for this one.”

Janet Todd will be defending her world title for the first time since becoming atomweight kickboxing champion in February 2020 with a split decision victory over former champion Stamp Fairtex.

She focused on Muay Thai in her next four fights, winning three straight before losing to reigning divisional queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues in March last year by unanimous decision in their unification bout.

Phetjeeja, meanwhile, is on an impressive five-fight winning streak, with her latest victory coming last December over Anissa Meksen by decision to win the interim belt.

Janet Todd says she is ready to move on to the next chapter after ONE Fight Night 20

Janet Todd said she is ready to move on to the next chapter in her life after her scheduled match at ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video on March 8 in Thailand.

The ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion confirmed that her title unification showdown this week with interim title holder Phetjeeja will be her last in her decorated fighting career, win or lose.

In an interview with the promotion heading into the title clash, Todd talked, among other things, about the run she has had in ONE Championship and how it is time to move on.

She said:

“I felt like ONE Championship has given me such a great opportunity to achieve something that I never thought I could achieve before and I've got to do so many things in such a short period of time and experience so much and meet so many lifelong friends, but I think I'm ready to move on to the next chapter after this fight.”

Janet Todd made her ONE debut in February 2019 and has compiled a 7-2 record heading into ONE Fight Night 20. Along the way she won the atomweight kickboxing world title and the interim atomweight Muay Thai world title.