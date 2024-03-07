“They have the best roster in the world” – Janet Todd says there are no easy fights in ONE Championship

ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd is thankful for the opportunity to compete among the best roster of combat sports stars in the world.

On Friday, March 8, ‘JT’ returns to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a world title unification clash with Thai superstar Phetjeeja, who currently sits as the promotion’s interim atomweight kickboxing world titleholder. The superstar strikers will establish who the undisputed queen of the division is as they are set to headline ONE Fight Night 20 on Prime Video.

Before stepping inside the ring with the 206-win veteran, Janet Todd shared her thoughts on the pool of talent in ONE Championship and showed her appreciation for being given the chance to work alongside and compete with the best of the best.

“I feel very lucky, thankful, and privileged to be able to fight with them,” Todd said in an interview with FightWave. “They have the best roster in the world, absolutely, hands down. And I think because of that, I’ve been challenged to fight all these top-ranked fighters and challenge myself to level up each time.”

Janet Todd has never faced an opponent as experienced as Phetjeeja

Janet Todd goes into the special International Women’s Day event with a slew of noteworthy wins, including victories against Belarusian beauty Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Alma Juniku, Anne Line Hogstad, two-time ISKA world champion Lara Fernandez, and three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex.

However, ‘JT’ has never faced an opponent as experienced as Phetjeeja. Known best for her work in the art of eight limbs, Phetjeeja has more than 200 career wins to her credit, including five straight under the ONE Championship banner. After scoring four knockouts in a row, ‘The Queen’ dispatched seven-time world titleholder Anissa Meksen to win the interim atomweight kickboxing belt.

Will Phetjeeja trade in the interim belt for undisputed gold, or will Janet Todd remind ONE Championship fans why she is one of the best in the world?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.