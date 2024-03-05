“There’s definitely gonna be some fireworks” – Janet Todd envisions fierce battle against ‘aggressive’ Phetjeeja

ONE atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd knows what to expect from interim title holder Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom when they go toe-to-toe in the main event of ONE Fight Night 20.

The American athlete has done a thorough check on her next rival as she aims to bounce back into the winner’s column inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, March 8.

Speaking exclusively to Fight Wave, ‘JT’ gave her input on the Thai’s style, which will make for an exciting headliner showcase inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Janet Todd said:

“She’s a very forward-moving, aggressive fighter, so there’s definitely gonna be some fireworks.”

Watch the full interview here:

Fireworks or not, both women are focused on leaving the monumental card on International Women’s Day 2024 with their hands raised and gold on their shoulder.

Todd’s fight IQ and ability to find an opening against fellow elite strikers have made her a must-watch superstar under the promotional banner.

The same can be said for Phetjeeja, who deploys a bit of intelligence with aggression, one that helped her rack up a pristine 5-0 record at ONE Friday Fights last year.

What Janet Todd needs to do to best Phetjeeja?

Given her fiery displays on the organization’s weekly outing inside the Lumpinee Stadium, it’s hard to note any weaknesses in Phetjeeja’s all-around arsenal.

However, if there’s one athlete who can find the flaws and make the necessary adjustments to hand ‘The Queen’ a first loss inside the Circle, Janet Todd is that person.

The Boxing Works affiliate must seek to close the distance to prevent Phetjeeja from going on the front foot. From there, the 38-year-old’s footing and well-versed striking artillery will allow her to cut angles and connect with strikes.

Janet Todd will need to maintain that aggression heading into the second or third frame, as the Thai striker showed in her world title win over Anissa Meksen that she has a gas tank for days to maintain a high output deep into the match.

Should she hold onto playing the role of the main attacker, ‘JT’ could see off the interim queen with a decisive victory on the judges' scorecards.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 20 card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, March 8.