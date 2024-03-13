“It’s totally understandable” – Christian Knowles gets why people assume Rodtang’s style is Jonathan Haggerty’s kryptonite

Both losses on the ONE Championship record of Jonathan Haggerty have come against the same man.

Back in 2019-2020, Haggerty reigned as the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion but a challenger was rising through the ranks as one of the most exciting and dangerous strikers in the world.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon beat ‘The General’ in back-to-back fights that will go down in ONE Championship history as two of the best world championship bouts that the promotion has ever seen.

The wins may have kickstarted the dominant title run of ‘The Iron Man’ but Jonathan Haggerty has also gone on to achieve incredible success, currently reigning as a two-sport world champion up at bantamweight.

In a recent interview with Wesley ‘Gunman’ Graham, Haggerty’s head coach Christian Knowles answered the question of whether Rodtang and his style is the kryptonite to Haggerty:

“Yeah, I can see why people say that. It’s totally understandable. Rodtang has beat him twice. Jon was struggling with that weight, it was really hard to get down to that weight. The biggest battle for Jon that time was the weight, not the fight itself.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty has looked better than ever at bantamweight

Jonathan Haggerty put together a great run at flyweight but competing at that weight class simply wasn’t sustainable for ‘The General’.

Making the move up to bantamweight was one of the best decisions he has ever made in his career and it shows in his performances.

At bantamweight, ‘The General’ is looking sharper and more powerful than ever before as seen in his recent title-clinching displays.

His winning streak since making the jump proves how flyweight was holding him back to some degree despite the physical advantages he held over many opponents at that weight.