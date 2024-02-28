Reigning strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks certainly wants in on ONE Championship’s confirmed United States events in late 2024.

‘The Monkey God’ even played matchmaker and once again stirred the pot by suggesting a main event showdown between him and fellow American Demetrious Johnson.

In an interview with ONE, Brooks went into detail about why he’s the most deserving challenger for arguably one of the greatest martial artists of all time.

“I think the United States would be a perfect fight for Demetrious Johnson versus Jarred Brooks. For two United States superstars, don't get me wrong, he has a lot more star power than me, but me going against somebody like Demetrious, it will bring out my star power and show people that I am more of a salesman and I can do it better than Demetrious Johnson inside and outside of the cage and actually sell fights as a smaller fighter.”

Following a successful on-site US debut at ONE Fight Night 10 last year, the world’s largest martial arts organization announced its return to Denver, Colorado, on September 6 for ONE Fight Night 26.

This will be followed by ONE Fight Night 28 in Atlanta, Georgia, on November 8.

While nothing is set in stone yet, a Jarred Brooks vs. Demetrious Johnson showdown is as intriguing as they come.

Jarred Brooks must first get past Joshua Pacio to get his wish

Before thinking about two-division supremacy, Jarred Brooks must first handle business in the 125-pound ranks by defending his crown for the first time.

The 30-year-old Warsaw, Indiana native will run it back with the man he usurped back in 2022, Joshua Pacio, at ONE 166: Qatar this Friday.

If ‘The Monkey God’ scores a definitive finish over ‘The Passion’ at Lusail Sports Arena, he’ll certainly be on the shortlist of possible contenders for the GOAT Demetrious Johnson.

ONE 166: Qatar will air free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada