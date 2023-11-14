Jackie Buntan says photoshoots are a much scarier affair than fighting: “I was definitely out of my comfort zone”

ONE Championship fans are far more used to seeing Jackie Buntan in her fight gear, ready to throw down inside the circle for another exhilarating Muay Thai clash.

While it may have been a while since fans got to see her compete after she was forced to withdraw from ONE Fight Night 14 due to family matters, the Filipino-American has built up a reputation so fans know what to expect when they see her name on a card.

Alongside producing a stellar performance against Diandra Martin at ONE Fight Night 10, Buntan’s year has been defined by a new experience that took her out of her comfort zone.

During an interview with Numero Magazine in the Netherlands, the article also featured a photoshoot that brought the warrior spirit of the strawweight contender into full focus.

With stunning images, incorporating incredible lighting, make-up, and outfits, they accompanied the written piece about her career in martial arts.

In an interview with Alex Wendling, Jackie Buntan spoke about the experience and how she had to dive into it with both feet having had no experience of anything similar in the past.

Though she has proven that she thrives under the brightest lights in ONE Championship, she needed to adapt to the photoshoot, which was aided by the team that worked with her:

“Oh my God, in terms of like getting my photos taken, I [mean] as an athlete you're kind of used to it, being in front of the camera. But, honestly, probably doing that shoot with Numero Magazine, I was, don't get me wrong the team I did it with made me feel so comfortable and I was already kind of eased into it…so there's no surprises, but definitely that because I was definitely out of my comfort zone. But I loved every minute of it."

Watch the full interview below:

Buntan may have missed the opportunity to face Smilla Sundell in a rematch but there’s no doubt that she will be heading for big things in 2024.

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch the Swede’s epic title defense from ONE Fight Night 14 via the free event replay.

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates