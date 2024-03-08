Jackie Buntan says training with Janet Todd feels like having a “secret weapon” every time she fights

Jackie Buntan believes her time training alongside teammate and ONE world champion Janet Todd will be a huge advantage when she steps back inside the ring this Friday for her first fight of 2024.

On March 8, Buntan meets ‘The Italian Queen’ Martine Michieletto in one of a slew of cant-miss clashes as part of a special Women’s International Day event inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of her return at ONE Fight Night 20 on Amazon Prime Video, Buntan spoke about her time working with her Boxing Works compatriot.

“I feel like it's a huge, huge advantage,” Buntan said. “Just even her as an athlete. I know going into every fight that it's almost like I have an advantage and a secret weapon being able to train with her, being able to train with one of, if not the best strikers in the world.”

Buntan is 5-1 under the ONE Championship banner thus far, with her most notable wins coming against Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak, Amber Kitchen, and Aussie standout Diandra Martin. With a win over Martine Michieletto in Bangkok, she could score another shot at the reigning ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion, Smilla Sundell.

Janet Todd joins Jackie Buntan on a historic night for women’s combat sports

Janet Todd will also be in action at ONE Fight Night 20 this Friday when she takes on Muay Thai sensation Phetjeeja in a title unification clash. ‘JT’ currently sits as the undisputed ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion, but after a long layoff, the promotion introduced an interim title in December as Phetjeeja met seven-time titleholder Anissa Meksen.

‘The Queen’ came out on top via unanimous decision, setting the stage for a main event showdown with Todd inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 20 live and for free in U.S. primetime on March 8.