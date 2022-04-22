"Thanh Le, that guy can definitely beat any '45 pounder in the UFC" - Jarred Brooks on possible UFC vs ONE fights

ONE Championship strawweight contender Jarred Brooks praised featherweight king Thanh Le. Brooks is gearing up for his title eliminator against Bokang Masunyane.

In the lead-up to this fight, Brooks was asked about possible UFC vs. ONE Championship fights. He stated that he believes Thanh Le is a brilliant martial artist who can beat any of his contemporaries in the UFC.

"(Thanh) Le, that guy can definitely beat any '45 pounder in the UFC"

Watch the interview below:

Brooks is not lying when he says that Thanh Le can beat any featherweight out there. The entire ONE Championship roster is littered with talented fighters who can compete against the best that other organizations like the UFC offer. That said, it is unlikely that we will ever see a cross-promotion fight between these two organizations.

Thanh Le gets dangerous opponent Tang Kai as next title defense

Since setting foot inside the ONE Championship cage, Le has been a one-man wrecking crew. He has won all five of his fights and has finished each opponent with three first-round finishes.

It was hard to envision who would stand a chance against Le until ONE X came. That was when the now No.1 contender Tang Kai brutally knocked out Jae Woong Kim in round one. Kai, like Le, is also undefeated in the ONE Championship cage at 6-0, with four of those wins by knockout.

This will be the toughest opponent to date for Le since fighting for ONE Championship. Tang is a high-level striker like Le, with 12 of his 14 wins coming by knockout. Even though Le is a decorated striker, he can't take this fight with Tang lightly, or he might suffer the first defeat of his ONE Championship career.

This bout has fireworks written all over it as these fighters come to bring it each and every fight. They are willing to put it all on the line out there to get their hands raised in the end. This contest may not reach the judges' scorecards as these two fighters come to put on a show and finish their opponents.

Edited by Avinash Tewari