Jessa Khan knows Danielle Kelly out for revenge at ONE Fight Night 14

At ONE Fight Night 14, Jessa Khan will step inside the circle for the first time on her ONE Championship debut.

The Cambodian competitor was one of the elite grapplers that inked a deal with ONE when the Singapore-based organization began investing heavily into submission grappling.

Though she has had to wait a little bit longer than expected to make her bow, the 21-year-old phenom went on to become a world champion at the IBJJF world championships this year.

Now, she is looking to secure another top accolade in her career.

On September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Khan will be one of the two women competing for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship.

While she has a singular focus on leaving Singapore with the title, Khan is well aware there are other sources of motivation for her opponent.

Since signing with ONE Championship, Danielle Kelly has been campaigning to try and become the first female submission grappling world champion in the promotion’s history.

With her opportunity finally in front of her, the 27-year-old will also have to overcome another challenge, beating an opponent that she has already been defeated by in the past.

In an interview with Alex Wendling, Jessa Khan spoke about Kelly coming for revenge after she took home the decision win when they first met back in 2021:

“I mean it's like anything, like even with myself, like if you lose to someone, like obviously you want to try to beat that person.”

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.