Jessa Khan promises aggressive strategy against Danielle Kelly: “I always try to keep attacking”

Despite only being 21 years of age, Jessa Khan is no stranger to competing with lots of eyes and pressure on her.

ONE Fight Night 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium will be no different as she debuts in ONE Championship on a stacked event. On September 29, the sports of MMA, Muay Thai and submission grappling will be represented by six elite female competitors at the top of the card.

As one of the most talked about up and coming competitors in her sport, Khan is trying to make history during her first appearance inside the circle.

Competing for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world championship against a former foe of her's, Danielle Kelly, the Cambodian-American competitor isn’t taking this matchup for granted.

After winning IBJJF gold earlier this year, she is looking to make 2023 a huge breakout year by announcing herself as one of the best grapplers on the planet.

In an interview with Alex Wendling, Jessa Khan gave ONE Championships fans some insight into what they can expect from her when she debuts inside the circle:

“But like I said I'm very explosive and aggressive, I always try to keep attacking, I personally like to be in the lead during the fight, you know. It just makes it easier on myself. And that's what I would try to do next month.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live and free in U.S primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.