Jessa Khan’s mindset based on hard work heading into Danielle Kelly clash

In her ONE Championship debut, Jessa Khan will compete at the top of the card in a historic event for the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium will showcase some of the best female martial artists on the planet from multiple disciplines.

Making history in the promotion, ONE will crown its first women’s submission grappling world champion as Khan meets Danielle Kelly for the inaugural atomweight submission grappling world title.

At just 21 years old, Khan has got the world at her feet ahead of debut inside the circle.

While waiting for her promotional bow, the Cambodian-American competitor made the most of her time to contest in some against some of the best.

With that, she won the IBJJF world championship in the light-featherweight division earlier this year.

Ahead of making the walk to the circle for the very first time, Jessa Khan gave advice to the competitors that will be looking to follow in her footsteps.

Achieving everything that has at such a young age wouldn’t be possible without her dedication and single-minded focus when it comes to success:

“At the end of the day like it's up to you like how much you want it and like how much work you're willing to put to accomplish your goals.”

Watch the full interview below:

On September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14, she will look to once again reap the rewards of all of her hard work by securing a second world championship in her promotional debut.