Jo Nattawut confident ONE 167 will be one for the books: It's going to be fun and exciting"

'Smokin' Jo Nattawut is looking forward to his next outing which takes place on one of the biggest events of the year.

ONE 167 is looking to be a stacked card that is heading to the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, with great fights from top to bottom.

At the very top, Nattawut will be challenging for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship when he takes on Tawanchai.

ONE fans were obviously devastated to learn of Stamp Fairtex's injury that forced her out of the original main event against Denice Zamboanga.

However, given their incredibly close fight back at ONE Fight Night 15 in kickboxing, there's no doubt that the previously scheduled co-main event will deliver in the headliner spot.

In an interview with ONE Championship in the build-up to fight night, Jo Nattawut spoke about the strength of the card which is decorated with some of the biggest names on the roster:

"It's going to be fun and exciting. An exciting fight. All of the fight card, the whole fight card. Big stadium, too. That's it. You should watch it [laughs]."

Jo Nattawut isn't getting caught up in the moment either

Despite all the talk of how huge this event is set to be on June 7, Jo Nattawut isn't letting himself get too carried away either.

He is sure that his fight with Tawanchai will be an entertaining bout for all the fans given both men's track records.

For 'Smokin' Jo, his focus is on getting revenge after he was narrowly beaten back in October in a fight that many believed he did enough to win.

He now has the opportunity to leave the Impact Arena with a win over Tawanchai and the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in his grasp.

It's strictly business for the challenger coming into fight night.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.