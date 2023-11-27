Jonathan Haggerty admits he’s ‘feeling very proud’ of his accomplishments in ONE Championship

Jonathan Haggerty has made it perfectly clear that the incredible run he is on right now is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

As he targets a third world championship. with the hope of making a transition into MMA for his next fight, the Brit is riding a wave of momentum.

That being said, his incredible achievements in 2023 deserve to be recognized by having the time to reflect on what he has been able to accomplish in this year alone.

‘The General’ has beaten two world champions this year, finishing both Fabricio Andrade and Nong-O Hama to become the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion.

Jonathan Haggerty reflected on how he has been able to live up to his own expectations and wishes during an interview with the Daily Star:

"Coming into this organization, I wanted the kickboxing and Muay Thai belt and I've accomplished it, so I'm feeling very proud.”

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch the moment ‘The General’ became a two-sport world champion via the free event replay of ONE Fight Night 16.

What’s next for Jonathan Haggerty?

Even immediately after becoming a two sport world champion, Jonathan Haggerty seemed to have his mind set on the next challenge that he plans on conquering.

With eyes on becoming the first fighter in ONE history to hold three world championships simultaneously, he hopes to transition to MMA so that he can face Fabricio Andrade for a second time.

Being a two-sport world champion is a lot of pressure on its own and Haggerty isn’t short of contenders that would like a crack at either one of his two titles.

If a potentially historic rematch with Andrade isn’t next up for the Brit, rest assured that he will have a long line of challengers waiting to have their names called out to step up to the plate and face ‘The General'.