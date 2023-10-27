Jonathan Haggerty says Liam Nolan already learned from his mistakes vs. Sinsamut Klinmee: “He knows what he has to do”

At ONE Fight Night 16, Jonathan Haggerty is set to share the card with his teammate Liam Nolan.

November 3 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will be a huge date for both men who are at different stages in their careers but with huge match-ups nonetheless.

In the main event, Haggerty is out to become a two-sport world champion when he faces Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

Earlier on in the night, Nolan is set to try and solidify his status as a legitimate contender for a world championship shot when he faces Sinsamut Klinmee in a high-stakes lightweight Muay Thai rematch.

Having been defeated by the Thai striker last year, “Lethal” was forced to watch his former foe go to war with the champion Regian Eersel in back-to-back fights.

With time to work on his game, study his opponent, and see what he did wrong in their first encounter, the Brit is now confident that he has what it takes to write the wrongs of ONE 159.

Ahead of the two teammates competing on the same night, Jonathan Haggerty previewed the rematch between Liam Nolan and Sinsamut, stating that they have made the right adjustments to ensure victory this time around:

“Liam knows what he has to do and the mistakes he made last time. He knows what mistakes not to make again. He and Christian [Knowles, head coach] have got a pretty strong game plan, but I can’t tell you that bit.”

Wins for both men would make for a historic night for the gym with Haggerty reigning as a two-sport world champion and another title challenger emerging in “Lethal”.

With the stakes for both their respective match-ups, you can’t afford to miss out on two of the best striking contests of the year in ONE Championship.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.