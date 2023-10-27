Jonathan Haggerty says teammate Liam Nolan is also destined for great things: “He is literally a bigger version of me”

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 16 where he will compete in the main event, Jonathan Haggerty is excited for the return of his teammate Liam Nolan.

The two Brits are two of the best strikers coming out of the region, and while ‘The General’ has already achieved some career-defining highlights, Nolan’s crowning accomplishments are yet to come.

On November 3, both men will step inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for two of the biggest fights of their careers under the ONE Championship banner.

While Haggerty will be looking to close the show by becoming a two-sport world champion when he faces Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship, 'Lethal' has got a huge rematch on his hands.

Having been defeated by Sinsamut Klinmee last year, Nolan has retribution on his sights.

He rebounded nicely with a win over Eddie Abasolo. Now, the Brit is looking to get his revenge and the win that he needs to secure a shot at a world championship.

That pursuit of gold will only be helped by sharing the mats in the gym with a champion like Haggerty, who has reached the pinnacle at multiple weight classes.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty spoke about the potential that Liam Nolan is still yet to realize inside the circle:

“I see Liam train day in, day out. I’m alongside him in training camp and see the hard work he puts in. He is literally a bigger version of me. And if he can believe it, he can achieve it.”

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs. Andrade on Prime Video will air live in US primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.