Jonathan Haggerty says two-sport world champion blends well with his brand: “It sounds amazing”

Following a successful debut in the bantamweight Muay Thai division last year, Jonathan Haggerty had a big 2023 set up in front of him with plenty of options.

That being said, no one could predict the kind of year that he has gone on to have where on his return at ONE Fight Night 16, he will fight to become a two-sport world champion.

As the former flyweight Muay Thai champ, ‘The General’ brings plenty of pedigree into the Circle. Despite that, it was hard to envision him stopping someone as dominant as the bantamweight Muay Thai king Nong-O Hama – especially in the opening round.

Shocking the world at ONE Fight Night 9 to become a two-time champion, the Brit then set his sights on a new goal.

Despite having plenty of interesting challengers waiting for their shot at the champ, Haggerty has history on his mind and that’s what he is out to accomplish on November 3.

Returning to Bangkok’s iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the Muay Thai champ will face fellow titleholder Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship.

A huge main event between two of the most exciting strikers under the ONE Championship banner, the Brit is confident that come the end of fight night, he will have two gold belts wrapped around his shoulders.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Jonathan Haggerty spoke about manifesting this victory and taking the opportunity when it arised:

“It sounds amazing. You know anything is possible. When you put your mind to it, and come Saturday, I will be a double champ.”

Watch the full interview below:

With two-sport champion status on the line for both men, there’s no doubt that Andrade and Haggerty will put on a show given their track records in their careers.

ONE Fight Night 16 Haggerty vs Andrade will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.