Jonathan Haggerty on having a target on his back: “Everyone wants a piece of me”

British striker Jonathan Haggerty has found himself with a target on his back after becoming a world champion once again. He said he is completely fine with it.

‘The General’ returned to ONE Championship’s roster of champions when he seized the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in his last fight in April.

Jonathan Haggerty, 26, shocked the Muay Thai world when he knocked out Thai legend and longtime champion Nong-O Hama in the opening round of their title clash. It was the second championship conquest for the fighter from the United Kingdom, who was once the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, Jonathan Haggerty shared that as expected more fighters want to challenge him now, which he welcomes, saying:

“It’s a good thing, really. It means that I’m doing something right. Everyone wants a piece of me. If no one wanted to fight me, I’d be a little bit worried.”

Jonathan Haggerty returns to action in October to vie for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title and make a push to become a two-sport champion.

He is going up against the division’s mixed martial arts king Fabricio Andrade of Brazil at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 in Bangkok.

Jonathan Haggerty is looking to make it consecutive world title conquests following his championship-clinching performance for the bantamweight Muay Thai gold previously.

Fabricio Andrade, too, is seeking to win two world titles in a row after claiming the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA strap last February. He stopped former division king and fellow Brazilian John Lineker by way of technical knockout (corner stoppage) in the fourth round.

‘Wonder Boy’ is making his ONE kickboxing debut at ONE Fight Night 15 but warned that he is not completely a stranger to the sport, having competed and won in it prior to joining the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 15 takes place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.