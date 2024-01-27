“Just an absolute savage” - Personal fan Kade Ruotolo ready to see Superlek go to battle against Takeru in Tokyo

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is excited about the ONE 165 main event between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Takeru Segawa.

On Sunday, ONE 165 will end with a must-see super-fight between Superlek and Takeru, which goes down inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan. There will be added stakes in the matchup, as Japanese superstar Takeru is making his promotional debut, while ‘The Kicking Machine’ is putting his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title on the line.

Ahead of ONE 165, the combat sports community is split on who will emerge victorious in the main event. Meanwhile, ONE fighters are also eagerly waiting for Superlek vs. Takeru, as Kade Ruotolo had this to say during his ONE 165 pre-fight interview:

“His last fight with Rodtang Jitmuangnon, he was just an absolute savage. I’m a personal fan of his. And then Takeru, stepping in there for the first time, challenging for the belt, it’s amazing.”

Takeru Segawa is known worldwide for his elite kickboxing skills. That said, the Japanese superstar hasn’t fought under the ONE banner, making him an intriguing opponent for the Thai superstar. As for Superlek Kiatmoo9, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion knows exactly what he’s getting himself into on Sunday.

Who is Kade Ruotolo competing against at ONE 165?

Kade Ruotolo last competed at ONE Fight Night 11, when he defended his ONE lightweight submission grappling world title against Tommy Langaker. The match was extremely close, leaving the world-class BJJ practitioners with unfinished business.

At ONE 165, Ruotolo and Langaker will meet again, with the former’s world title on the line. The Norweigan world title challenger believes he’s made the adjustments to emerge victorious, while the American superstar plans to continue his reign of terror by extending his promotional record to 5-0.

Check out the official ONE 165 fight card below: