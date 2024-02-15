“Keep that same f***ing energy” - Tensions flare up between main eventers Jonathan Haggerty, Felipe Lobo at athletes’ hotel

Things are about to hit a boiling point between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo.

The headlining acts of ONE Fight Night 19 recently crossed paths at the athletes’ hotel, and neither Haggerty nor Lobo wasted any time getting into each other’s psyches.

Lobo ran into the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion inside the Bangkok hotel, and tensions quickly rose between the two.

Haggerty, who will defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, was in the middle of filming with ONE Championship’s social media team when Lobo appeared in the same hallway.

Although Haggerty initially threw a generic “ready brother?” greeting, Lobo decided to answer with a threat.

“Yeah, yeah, ready to smash you,” said Lobo in the video ONE Championship posted on Instagram.

“You’re ready to smash me? Keep that same f****** energy,” quipped Haggerty.

“See you soon,” Lobo answered back.

“Yeah, same as your training partner. You know I’m ready bro. When am I not ready? Silly sod. And still,” closed Haggerty as Lobo went on his way.

The training partner Haggerty alluded to was Lobo’s Tiger Muay Thai teammate Fabricio Andrade.

Haggerty reached champ-champ status when he knocked out Andrade, the reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 16.

Jonathan Haggerty admits he was already dismissive of Felipe Lobo in 2023

The beef between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo reached a bit of spice level when ‘The General’ knocked out Fabricio Andrade in November 2023.

Lobo was one of Andrade’s cornermen in the bantamweight MMA king’s fight against Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Haggerty ended up knocking Andrade out in the champion-versus-champion duel, an outcome that Lobo didn’t take in stride.

While the two world champions had their customary post-fight conversations, Lobo seemed to challenge Jonathan Haggerty out, and it was a gesture the British star did not take kindly.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Haggerty said of his initial altercation with Lobo:

“After I beat [Fabricio] Andrade, [Felipe Lobo] was in the corner, and I just told him straight, ‘You don’t want it.’”

ONE Fight Night 19 emanates from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.