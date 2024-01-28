"Keyboard warriors living in their mom’s basement" - Nina-Marie Daniele accuses "soft" MMA fanbase of online "hate and sexual harassment", fans react

Content creator Nina-Marie Daniele has addressed the MMA community in her recent social media post.

The 35-year-old uploaded a picture of herself on X and spoke about her experience in the world of MMA. The content creator accused MMA fans of being too sensitive and spoke about the "hate and sexual harassment" faced by her on social media.

Daniele then shared that her experience in the fashion industry had made her thick-skinned, and she was not affected by the troll comments on X. She wrote:

"In my opinion, the MMA community is one of the softest communities in all of sports! If you guys received 10% of the hate and sexual harassment I get on a daily basis I guarantee 99.9% of you wouldn’t make it on the internet… You gotta understand that I come from the fashion industry… the most brutal industry there is… so do you think a couple of keyboard warriors living in their mom’s basement could upset me? Lmao, NO! I don’t fear the internet. I don’t turn off my comments. I DO block people but that’s a whole different story LOL. This generation is so soft! Harden up!!"

MMA fans took notice of Daniele's post and shared their reactions in the comments section.

One person commended the content creator for her ability to deal with online hate.

"You handle it well. Fair play."

Another individual showered praise on the 35-year-old's work and advised her to keep at it.

"Keep grinding! Appreciate your work!"

One fan advised her to stay true to herself and not be affected by other people's opinions.

"Just be you! People let others' actions control how they react too damn much! You got this. Keep pushing!"

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Nina-Marie Daniele calls out Twitter MMA influencers

Nina-Marie Daniele's recent Twitter post was not the first time the content creator had shared her thoughts on the MMA community.

A few days ago, the 35-year-old uploaded a post on X where she took aim at the Twitter influencers in the MMA space. Daniele labeled them as the "worst type" of personalities and criticized them for poking fun at the MMA athletes. The content creator ended her post by asking people in the MMA community to "do better".

