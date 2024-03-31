“Let’s run it back here” - American star Jarred Brooks wants trilogy meeting against rival Joshua Pacio at ONE 168 in Denver

'The Monkey God' Jarred Brooks has the perfect event in mind for his inevitable trilogy bout with current ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio.

15 months after earning a decisive unanimous decision victory over 'The Passion' to claim the strawweight crown at ONE 164, Jarred Brooks returned to the Circle determined to defend his title against the very man he took it from at ONE 166 on March 1.

Tragically, the fight ended in the opening minute after Brooks inadvertently spiked Pacio on his head during an early takedown attempt. With it being an illegal maneuver, 'The Monkey God' was disqualified, crowning Pacio the strawweight king once again.

Fortunately, Pacio did not sustain any permanent injuries and later expressed interest in closing out his trilogy with Brooks in the future. No official date has been announced for their third meeting, but if it's up to Brooks, it'll go down when ONE Championship heads back to the United States on September 6.

"Let's run it back here @joshuapacio," Brooks wrote on his Instagram stories. "Fire card @onechampion #ONE168."

Could we see Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks III added to massive ONE 168 card in September?

Joshua Pacio vs. Jarred Brooks III would make an undeniably exciting addition to an already incredible ONE 168 card that is just begging to take shape six months ahead of the fight.

As announced by ONE Chamionship, the event — which is expected to emanate from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado — will feature two massive world title fights, including a co-main event clash as Superlek Kiatmoo9 seeks a second ONE world title when he challenges reigning and defending bantamweight Muay Thai champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Not to be outdone, the main event of the evening will feature two of the best female MMA fighters in the world today as three-sport queen Stamp Fairtex moves up from atomweight to challenge the promotion's first and only women's strawweight titleholder, Xiong Jing Nan.

Do you want to see Pacio vs. Brooks added to ONE 168 later this year?